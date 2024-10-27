Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. CF Bankshares comprises about 3.3% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFBK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.43. 764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $130.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. CF Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

