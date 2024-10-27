New World Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New World Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 168.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.68.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $507.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.39. The company has a market cap of $471.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $518.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

