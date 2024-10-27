GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 917.2% in October

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 917.2% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

GNT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 434.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 110,957 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 508,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 219,657 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

