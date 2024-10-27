Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Hits $199.48 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 27th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $199.48 million and $805,491.29 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $12.16 or 0.00017948 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006454 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,745.58 or 0.38006786 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,407,106 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

