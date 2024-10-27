DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $143,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $230.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $238.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

