First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Position Raised by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $1,415,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 224,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,849. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.