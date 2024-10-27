Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $392.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $395.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

