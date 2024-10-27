Park Edge Advisors LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $229,078,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QCOM stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.27. 5,496,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.07. The company has a market cap of $189.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
