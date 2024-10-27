Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

