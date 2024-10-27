Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bancorp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.350 EPS.

Bancorp Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of TBBK traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,271. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bancorp has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $59.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

