4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,621 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,621 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. 28,667,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,378,449. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

