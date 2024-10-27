4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 104 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.96. 170,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

