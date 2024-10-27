Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Lifted by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,396. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.