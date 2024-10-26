WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,250.05 ($16.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,444 ($18.75). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.18), with a volume of 124,369 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.07) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.01) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.77) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,863.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,360.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,251.29.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

