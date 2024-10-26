Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Down 74.5% in October

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

NYSE KBDC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,005. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.