Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,718,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,484 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,028,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 198,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

