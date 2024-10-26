10,099 Shares in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Purchased by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 385,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 366.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFFV stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

