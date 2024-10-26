VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCVOF opened at $5.91 on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

