VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank trimmed its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $278.77 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $262.18 and a one year high of $353.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.53.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

