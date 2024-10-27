Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 157,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $8,045,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.40%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.