NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) vs. Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Financial Contrast

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) and NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of NextDecade shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NextDecade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Centuri alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Centuri and NextDecade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centuri N/A N/A N/A NextDecade N/A -57.46% -15.04%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centuri $2.64 billion 0.60 -$186.18 million N/A N/A NextDecade N/A N/A -$162.26 million ($0.17) -34.53

This table compares Centuri and NextDecade”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NextDecade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centuri.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centuri and NextDecade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50 NextDecade 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centuri currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. NextDecade has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.32%. Given NextDecade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextDecade is more favorable than Centuri.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.