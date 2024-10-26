US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Up 1,806.7% in October

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 1,806.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UTEN opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $46.03.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.07% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

