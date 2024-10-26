US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Up 1,806.7% in October

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 1,806.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:UTEN opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $46.03.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.
