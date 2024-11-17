Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.2% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

UNP opened at $235.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.59. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

