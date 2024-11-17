Mount Lucas Management LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $48,966,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $38,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $235.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day moving average of $192.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.07 and a 52-week high of $242.43. The stock has a market cap of $273.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

