The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $102,604,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 73,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,138,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,075. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.54%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
