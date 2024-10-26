Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3,786.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,743,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,585 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,490,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,055,000 after buying an additional 1,299,703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,935,000 after buying an additional 793,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,107. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.