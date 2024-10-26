Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0266

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $104.24 million and $55.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,670.14 or 1.00284640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00057541 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,602,419 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,602,419.1957703 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02784833 USD and is up 13.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $34,603,536.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

