ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.81. 345,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,596. The firm has a market cap of $459.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,127.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

