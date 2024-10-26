Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $424.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.60 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.
Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.25. 585,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,165. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $66.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.01.
Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ameris Bancorp
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.