West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
West Bancorporation Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,240. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
