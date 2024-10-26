LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LKQ to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,895. LKQ has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.