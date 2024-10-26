Pensana (LON:PRE) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.55 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). 1,896,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 697,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Pensana Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £53.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,895.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.66.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

