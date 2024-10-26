Short Interest in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Declines By 82.1%

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the September 30th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 119,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,527. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

