Ardor Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.23 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Ardor has a total market cap of $75.53 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00037503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

