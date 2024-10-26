Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.54 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.38 ($0.59). Approximately 880,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 315,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.86.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metal

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

