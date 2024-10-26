Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 16241600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNPR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $296.00 million, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.