Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,325. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

