BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

BayFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BayFirst Financial stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 6,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. BayFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.43.

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

