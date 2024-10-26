Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 250,400 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siyata Mobile Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 1,571,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $712,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $196.56.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($47.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 182.47% and a negative net margin of 269.08%.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

