Contrasting Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) & CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zura Bio and CG Oncology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A CG Oncology $650,000.00 3,729.79 -$48.61 million N/A N/A

CG Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Zura Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of CG Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Zura Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zura Bio and CG Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zura Bio 0 1 3 0 2.75 CG Oncology 0 0 8 1 3.11

Zura Bio currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 265.68%. CG Oncology has a consensus target price of $63.88, indicating a potential upside of 75.58%. Given Zura Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than CG Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Zura Bio and CG Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zura Bio N/A -28.83% -22.91% CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CG Oncology beats Zura Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

