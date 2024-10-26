Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 428,636.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 338,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,510,000 after purchasing an additional 338,623 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 489,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 113,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 351,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

