E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 280 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $260.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.31 and its 200-day moving average is $336.88.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Partners lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

