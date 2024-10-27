J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 469,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after acquiring an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.04. 6,644,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,253,084. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

