Short Interest in Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Expands By 4,862.5%

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 4,862.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Price Performance
Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.