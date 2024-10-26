Short Interest in Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Expands By 4,862.5%

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 4,862.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Price Performance

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.

