Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.41. Hysan Development shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 166,445 shares traded.

Hysan Development Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.10%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.