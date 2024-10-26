Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Decreases By 95.5%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of CBRG remained flat at $11.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783. Chain Bridge I has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

