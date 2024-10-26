Short Interest in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Drops By 80.0%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTSDF remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $1.24.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements.

