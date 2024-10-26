ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55.22 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $55.22 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00102107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.