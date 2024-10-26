Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

RMYHY stock remained flat at $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.