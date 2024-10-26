Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 50.6% in October

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the September 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 221,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

TEI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 69,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $5.94.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

